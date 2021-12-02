Mackey Arena is going to be absolutely rocking Friday night.
No. 2-ranked Purdue takes on Iowa in a battle of unbeatens on the opening night of the Big Ten men's basketball schedule.
The Boilermakers are 7-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Iowa is 7-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Heading into Thursday, they were two of the 14 remaining unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I.
If Purdue wins Friday, it likely will ascend to No. 1 in next week's Associated Press Top 25 following top-ranked Duke's loss to Ohio State earlier this week. At No. 2, the Boilermakers have their highest ranking since last reaching No. 2 late in the 1987-88 season.
Expect offensive fireworks. Iowa scores 94.0 points per game and Purdue averages 92.4. They rank No. 1 and No. 2 in America. In addition, Purdue is No. 1 in offensive efficiency and No. 2 in scoring margin. Iowa is No. 4 and No. 3 in those categories.
The Boilers are the Big Ten's deepest team. They have 10 players who average at least 15 minutes per game.
Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 sophomore center, leads the Boilers in scoring with 16.9 points, in just 18.6 minutes. He is shooting 73.8% from the field. Jaden Ivey, a 6-4 sophomore guard, leads the backcourt. The electric Ivey scores 15.4.
The Boilers have other strong scoring options in 6-5 guard Sasha Stefanovic (12.9), 6-10 forward Trevion Williams (12.3), 6-5 guard Brandon Newman (9.9), 6-10 forward Caleb Furst (9.1) and 6-1 guard Isaiah Thompson (7.4).
Keegan Murray is Iowa's go-to player. The 6-8 sophomore forward is pouring in 24.6 points. Kris Murray, his identical twin brother, scores 11.7 and 6-1 sharpshooting guard Jordan Bohannon (11.4) and 6-9 forward Patrick McCaffery (11.4) also average in double figures. Another four players average between 6-8.
Purdue is one of just three teams nationally that is shooting at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 75% from the free throw line.
Iowa's offense has recorded a turnover on only 11.7% of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the nation.
Purdue holds a 92-77 lead in the teams' all-time series. That includes a 61-22 edge in games at Purdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.