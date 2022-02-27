The IU Kokomo men’s basketball team will play for the River States Conference’s tournament title on Tuesday when the NAIA No. 22-ranked Cougars (28-3) host West Virginia Tech (25-4) at 7 p.m. at IUK’s Student Activities and Events Center.
Desean Hampton posted another double-double to lead IUK to the title game. He scored 15 points and took a game-high 17 rebounds as the Cougars beat IU East 77-65 in a semifinal win Saturday at IUK. The Cougars outrebound the visitors by exactly 17 caroms — 47-30. Hampton reached 1,000 career rebounds with his ninth board, becoming the first player in program history to reach the milestone.
Trequan Spivey scored 19 points, Hunter White 18, and Allante Harper 11. Harper had four assists and White six rebounds.
IUK was the conference’s regular-season champ.
