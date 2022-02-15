Desean Hampton recorded a big double-double to lead NAIA No. 25-ranked IU Kokomo past visiting IU Southeast 69-48 in a River States Conference men’s basketball game Tuesday night. With the win, the Cougars secured the RSC regular-season title and an NAIA tourney berth.
Hampton scored 13 points and grabbed 21 rebounds. He also had four blocked shots and two steals.
Allante Harper led the Cougars in scoring with 18 points. Hunter White and Darian Porch scored 12 points apiece. Trequan Spivey dished five assists.
IUK improved to 26-3 overall and 16-1 in the RSC. Winners of 14 straight, the Cougars close the regular season Thursday with a visit to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
In the women’s game, IU Southeast raced to a 40-24 halftime lead and went on to beat IUK 73-64.
Anya Friend led IUK (9-15, 6-11 RSC) with 20 points. Tia Chambers scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end. Sierra Peete had an active line of six points, five assists and three steals.
