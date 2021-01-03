WEST LAFAYETTE — No. 25-ranked Michigan State beat Purdue 71-64 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday.
The game featured the first college meeting between former Northwestern stars Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden.
The Spartans’ Bostic, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward, had two points, four rebounds and one steal in 14:21 off the bench. Her plus-minus of 11 was second best of the game.
The Boilermakers’ Layden, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard, had five points, six rebounds, a game-high seven assists and two steals. She started and played 26:19.
Layden had half of Purdue’s 14 assists.
Nia Clouden scored 23 points to lead the Spartans, who improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. Kayana Traylor led the Boilers (5-3, 2-2) with 16 points.
