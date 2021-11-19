The Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, brings together four AP Top 25 teams. It starts Saturday with No. 5 Villanova facing No. 17 Tennessee, followed by No. 6 Purdue against No. 18 North Carolina.
The championship and consolation games on Sunday will feature the same four ranked teams.
Purdue opened the season with three easy wins. The Boilermakers have shown off their versatility by hitting 16 3-pointers against Bellarmine and then dominating inside against Indiana State and Wright State. Purdue big men Trevion Williams, Zach Edey and Caleb Furst all had double-doubles against Wright State.
“They’re elite on both ends of the floor, have incredible size and great talent,” Indiana State coach Josh Schertz said. “All the hype is legit and they have a chance to be the last team standing.”
North Carolina (3-0) has looked solid in its first games under new coach Hubert Davis. The former understudy to Roy Williams did well on the recruiting circuit to keep the talent level up in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina is 8-2 all-time against Purdue with wins in each of the last eight contests. This is the teams’ first meeting since they played in three straight seasons in November in neutral-site events — the 1997 Great Alaska Shootout, ‘98 Preseason NIT and ‘99 Maui Invitational.
Villanova (2-1) entered the season as one of the frontrunners to win the national championship with a loaded team and point guard Collin Gillespie back from a knee injury that knocked him out of last postseason.
The Wildcats opened the season with a predictable rout over Mount St. Mary’s, then headed cross country to face the Bruins, who have everyone back from last year’s Final Four run.
The two highly ranked teams played what felt like an NCAA Tournament game at raucous Pauley Pavilion, with UCLA pulling out an 86-77 overtime victory.
After beating Howard 100-81 earlier this week, the Wildcats get another big test against the Vols.
New-look Tennessee (2-0) has rolled through its early schedule, beating UT-Martin and East Tennessee State by a combined 60 points.
The Vols had a week off before facing Villanova, which should give forward John Fulkerson more time to build up his stamina after returning from a thumb injury against East Tennessee State. The graduate senior had six points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes.
