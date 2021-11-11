Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%.