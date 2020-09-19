SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame looked like the No. 7 team in the country Saturday, dismantling South Florida, 52-0, in a game that was never close at Notre Dame Stadium.
The only drama of the day came pregame for the Fighting Irish, as eight players who were on the weekly depth chart were announced as unavailable for the contest. One was safety Kyle Hamilton, who was nursing an ankle injury all week. The other seven, though, were unexpected announcements.
While Notre Dame didn’t confirm the players were unavailable due to COVID-19 reasons, coach Brian Kelly implied after the game that the status of those seven players varied as the week went on.
“During the week or 2:00 in the morning or 12:50 before kickoff, you just kind of roll with it, you know?” said Kelly on the timing of players being made unavailable. “We're prepared. We're ready. You never want to lose any guys. But I think we are a strong group, mentally. We feel for those guys that miss out on this opportunity because they put in so much time, so much effort. I'm sick about losing any player that has committed so much time and effort to the cause and their commitment to Notre Dame football.”
The defense was impacted most by the announcement, as three starters — Hamilton, linebacker Shayne Simon and cornerback TaRiq Bracy — were unavailable to go. Simon’s backup, redshirt freshman Marist Liufau, was also not eligible to play. This left three relatively new faces to start at these positions — redshirt freshman Jack Kiser at linebacker, junior Houston Griffith at safety and freshman Clarence Lewis at cornerback.
Notre Dame’s defense didn’t miss a beat with those players in there, as all three finished in the top three of tackles in game. Pioneer product Kiser tallied eight, while Griffith and Lewis had five each. Kiser — who was on the scout team during the week — received the game ball to a rousing ovation from his teammates.
“It’s just confirmation that all that hard work that you put in, working in the shadows — the guys in the locker room see that,” Kiser said. “It was awesome to hear that.”
South Florida only tallied 65 yards in the first half, 42 of which came on one play. The Bulls finished the game with only 231 yards total and recorded just 11 first downs.
Kelly says the performance of Kiser, Griffith and Lewis speaks to the depth the Irish have on defense.
“Those were guys that we felt all along, when we came to camp, that we wanted to get ready and felt would be ‘down the road guys’ that we would need to count on,” Kelly said. “They all stepped up and I feel good with them on the field.”
Offensively, the running game was once again a strength for the Fighting Irish, as all six touchdowns scored came on the ground. Quarterback Ian Book had three of those, albeit two of them coming on one-yard quarterback sneaks at the goal line. His first rushing touchdown of the game was the first score for the Irish, as the senior scrambled five yards into the corner of the end zone to make it 7-0 early.
Book wasn’t asked to do much through the air, finishing only 12-of-19 passing for 143 yards. Despite the success with the ground game, the quarterback doesn’t envision a position change any time soon.
“Those one-yard rushes don’t count,” Book said. “You have to give those touchdowns to the running backs who brought us down there and to the [offensive] line; I’m following all of those guys upfront. They’re paving the way for me, and all I got to do is get a yard, so I don’t take credit for those.”
“Ian was better today,” Kelly added. “I thought he managed our offense very well. He's not a manager, but he managed the things that we asked him to do. He got us off to a good start with some good completions down the field.”
It ended up being a career day for redshirt sophomore running back C’Bo Flemister. He finished with 127 yards rushing on just 13 attempts, including a 26-yard touchdown run that made it 28-0 at the time.
Notre Dame implemented all four running backs on the depth chart against the Bulls, rushing for 281 yards. Most of those runs came off of offensive sets featuring multiple tight ends.
“Everyone of our guys has different skill sets and each one of those skill sets come into motion when we have those ‘13’ and ‘12’ personnel,” said tight end Tommy Tremble, referencing when Notre Dame implements plays with either three or two tight ends. “We can all block downhill, hard blocking. And then next thing you know, we’ll beat you over the top with speed with every one of our guys. Just having that versatility is amazing.”
The special teams also had a great day as well, blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown. Jordan Botelho scored on the blocked punt to make it 45-0 with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
Notre Dame resumes its ACC schedule next week with a road game at Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.