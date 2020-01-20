COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Shakira Austin scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, Taylor Mikesell had 16 points and eight assists and No. 20 Maryland beat 17th-ranked Indiana 76-62 on Monday night.
Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones each added 12 points for Maryland (14-4. 5-2 Big Ten). Charles had nine rebounds, Austin made 10 of 13 free throws and Mikesell hit four 3-pointers. The Terrapins have won all eight meetings in the series.
Maryland started the game on an 8-0 run and its 18-3 spurt to close the second quarter made it 34-21. The Terrapins’ 9-0 run in the third quarter extended their lead to 22 points.
Grace Berger scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Indiana (14-5, 4-3). Ali Patberg had 15 points, six assists and four steals.
WNBA players Kristi Toliver and Crystal Langhorne, part of Maryland’s 2006 national championship team, were in attendance.
