WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue rolled past NCAA D-II school Southern Indiana 88-59 in a men's basketball exhibition game Friday night in Mackey Arena.

Aaron Wheeler (17 points) and Matt Haarms (16 points) led the No. 23-ranked Boilers' balanced scoring. They combined to make 11 of 14 shots from the field with Wheeler drilling all four of his 3-point attempts.

Overall, Purdue was 30 of 52 (57.7%) overall from the field and 10 of 21 (47.6%) from 3-point range. The Boilers had 19 assists with Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic dishing four apiece.

Purdue opens the regular season Wednesday against Green Bay.

