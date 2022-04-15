Northwestern’s next athletic director will have some big shoes to fill, but he already has the nod of approval from the man he’s replacing.
Michael Horstman was officially approved as Northwestern’s next athletic director Thursday.
He will take over for longtime AD Dan Armstrong, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Horstman comes from Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis where he’s spent the last eight years. He was named athletic director in 2019 after serving as associate AD. Horstman also has AD experience at Christel House Academy and Fall Creek Academy.
Horstman emerged from a pool of about six candidates. High school principal Tim Shoaff said a committee made up of school staff interviewed only candidates with prior experience.
“His vision stood out over everyone else,” Shoaff said.
The principal also noted that Heritage Christian is a similarly-sized school to Northwestern.
Most importantly, Northwestern was looking for a seamless transition.
Armstrong — who has been AD for 16 years — said he’s confident Horstman can do just that. The Northwestern AD has been around long enough that he knows who Horstman replaced when he took the job at Heritage Christian. He said it was a similar situation.
“He filled in and was flawless in the transition at Heritage Christian,” Armstrong said. “I have no doubt he’ll do the same thing here.”
The long tenure of Armstrong is actually what interested Horstman in the job.
“I like they that they’ve not had many athletic directors,” he said. “I like that this is place you can come and you can stay and build and have successful programs. They’ve done very well for themselves.”
Horstman admitted the interview process was overwhelming — there were six people on the hiring committee — but upon visiting the school he knew it was a place he wanted to be.
“The family-type atmosphere was evident,” Horstman said. “I walked down the halls the very first day, the kids were well behaved, it was just like a normal school day … it was a welcome experience. It was a lot of fun.”
The new AD said he looks forward to growing the athletic programs. Shoaff added that part of Horstman’s job will be branding and promoting each sport.
Horstman will start his new position this summer.
