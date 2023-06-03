One day after the announcement that North Miami would leave the Three Rivers Athletic Conference after the 2023-24 school year, the league announced it had reached into Howard County for a replacement.
Northwestern has accepted an offer to join the TRC, starting in the 2024-25 school year. Northwestern follows longtime rival Lewis Cass, which previously announced it was joining the TRC for the upcoming school year. Northwestern is currently in the Hoosier Conference, and Cass is wrapping up its final season in the HC.
The interest was mutual between the TRC and Northwestern, and things moved quickly after that. In a press release about the move, the TRC explained that it decided to formally extend an invitation to Northwestern on May 24, and Northwestern responded the next day with a letter of acceptance.
Northwestern will rejoin former Mid-Indiana Conference rivals Cass, Maconaquah and Peru in the TRC, along with Manchester, Northfield, Rochester, Southwood, Wabash and Whitko in the TRC in the fall of 2024.
“We liked the opportunity to rejoin teams that we have a history with from the MIC days,” NW athletic director Michael Horstman said. “The decision to join was a group decision with input from myself, principal and superintendent.”
With old rivals in the fold, as well as benefits of geography and enrollment size, Northwestern moved quickly to accept the offer — even though that meant not being in a league with key county rival Western.
“The biggest difference is the geographic proximity of most of the other TRC schools,” Horstman said. “Additionally, we feel the competitive balance will be a better fit.
“Yes, being back with Cass, Peru and Maconaquah played a role in the decision, but being able to join the other schools made the TRC appealing. It will be difficult leaving Western, but our hopes are to keep them on as many of our schedules as possible.”
So far in 2023, conferences throughout Central Indiana are seeing change. The HC is losing two members with Cass and Northwestern. The North Central Conference booted McCutcheon and Harrison, is losing Indianapolis Tech by mutual agreement, and then saw Logansport bolt for the HC. Additionally, the nearby Sagamore Conference is undergoing upheaval with five schools voting to remove Lebanon, Danville and Tri-West.
As it stands now, the HC will be a nine-team league next season with Northwestern for its final school year, Western, Tipton and Hamilton Heights in the East Division, and Benton Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Rensselaer, Twin Lakes and West Lafayette in the West Division. Logansport is joining in the 2024-25 school year.
“Northwestern has been a solid, competitive and successful member of the Hoosier Conference, so we are sad and disappointed to see them go,” HC president and Western principal Steve Edwards said.
Edwards noted that Northwestern was second in the HC’s all-sports girls ranking this past season and fifth in the boys rankings.
The high school conference landscape is shifting regularly in north central Indiana this year. Horstman said those changes didn’t play much of a role in Northwestern’s move, rather it was just a good opportunity.
“It came down to doing what was best for Northwestern and our student-athletes,” he said.
With Northwestern joining the TRC and North Miami on the way out to join the Hoosier North Athletic Conference, the TRC will feature half of the old MIC and further changes the geography of the conference, as well as adds a third Class 3A team (along with Peru and Mac).
“The TRC is sad to see North Miami leave, as they were a founding member of the TRC in 1972,” the league said in a release by TRC president Floyd McWhirt. “North Miami has brought great competition to the TRC, and the TRC wishes North Miami nothing but the best in the HNAC.
“By adding Lewis Cass and Northwestern to the TRC, the TRC has strengthened all of the conference athletics as both schools bring competitive athletic programs and great tradition.”
