As the Atlantic Coast Conference worked Tuesday to reschedule another league game postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within one of its teams, the Mountain West was zeroing in on a possible late October start to its football season.
No. 7 Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.
The schools said they were working with the ACC to reschedule the game. Both teams have off Oct. 3.
Mountain West university presidents moved up a scheduled Friday meeting to Thursday, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league is not making its move toward a possible return to fall sports public.
It was unclear whether the Mountain West presidents would vote Thursday on any proposals, the person said.
Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.
The school is pausing all football-related activities until further testing is complete.
“We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. "We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”
Notre Dame (2-0) opened the season with two home games and held several players out of last week's victory against South Florida without explanation.
The Fighting Irish are playing football as a member of a conference for the first time this season. Notre Dame usually competes as an independent in football and in the ACC in most of its other sports. The school and the conference agreed to the arrangement to help each get through this pandemic-disrupted season.
Notre Dame-Wake Forest is the 18th game involving major college football teams to be postponed or canceled by COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 and the third ACC game (North Carolina State at Virginia Tech and Virginia at Virginia Tech were rescheduled).
