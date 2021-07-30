A ceramic bald eagle sits majestically on a shelf at Keagan Downey’s place in suburban Chicago.
The spoils of victory are sweet.
The eagle is an ever-present reminder that Downey’s squad won the 2019 edition of a 3-on-3 basketball tournament put on by a group of former Northwestern High School students. The tourney grew from a fun summer day in 2011 into a yearly reunion that’s more outlandish each summer.
“We started playing our freshman year of high school at one of our friends’ houses,” said former Northwestern athlete Tyler Martin, one of the tournament’s organizers. “We put on a basketball tournament and basically 10 years later, it’s still going and every year it’s gotten bigger and more of a spectacle.”
This year’s edition takes place Saturday, tipping off at 9:30 a.m. and going all day at the home of former Northwestern athlete Will Devaul’s family.
The zany ideas (playing cars for the participants are the tip of the iceberg), tongue-in-cheek seriousness and thrift store post-tourney awards bring them together. At the last tourney, awards included a walker, a VHS copy of Rudy, and the championship eagle.
“We have everything from opening ceremonies with fireworks and a national anthem and a drone. We take full stats for the day, PA systems, multiple courts,” Martin said. “It’s an exciting spectacle to see it happen at this point, but it’s also about our friendships trying to stay connected through the tournament.”
They’re living in different cities so planning takes place via video conferences over the course of months. If an idea is feasible and funny enough, they bring it to life.
“Once we graduated high school and we were living more distanced, the tournament picked up more steam as it became the focal point of our friendships because we didn’t get to see each other,” Martin said. “So at least five months of the year it feels like we’re planning this. We have an ESPN-style, two-hour draft with graphics and interviews and highlight films. Leading up to it guys send out videos of themselves training. Pretty much any wrinkle of NBA coverage is what we try to do to build it up.”
The video gathering on draft night has taken on a life of its own.
“We had all the [team] captains come on and talk about how they feel about their selections,” said Downey, the tournament’s commissioner. “It was a whole, ridiculously planned, orchestrated thing. It added to the hype for all these people. You have all these people who have played in it every year and we take it way too seriously and do an absurd amount of planning and make it this thing that is so over the top.
“We say, ‘Embodying the spirit of the tournament,’ implying most of us are not in shape to do this and most of us are not incredible basketball players, but we’re going to take this one day, hang out with each other and go as hard as possible for this ridiculously unimportant thing.”
This year is an Olympic year. You may be able to guess where that’s headed.
“This year with the Olympics going on we have an Olympic theme,” Martin said. Teams will represent different countries and dress in national colors. “We’re going to have an Olympic torch that’s going to be run in.
“Each team is preparing on their own so it’s always fun to show up and see the whole getup everyone’s got.”
Just like the Olympics themselves, last year’s tournament was called off due to COVID concerns. The tourney is back on this year and it’s a welcome return.
“Oh my gosh, after taking two years off, waiting two years for this, at this point it’s very exciting,” Downey said. “A lot of us are at different stages of our lives. A lot of guys have got married since we played last. Will’s had a kid since we played last — a couple guys have had kids. It was weird not to do it last year and the excitement is bigger than it’s ever been for it.”
Martin started thinking about planning the event in January after attending the wedding of a friend who plays in the tourney.
“There has been an enhanced appetite for getting to the tournament because we were off last year,” Martin said. “We have a group chat and we’ve been doing a countdown every day with a different picture of one of us for the last 30 days.”
Only a few of the regular participants played basketball at Northwestern. Downey played hoops for the Tigers and was part of a sectional-winning baseball squad as a senior. He was on the ground floor of the summer 3-on-3 tournament but had never won it until 2019 when he teamed with his dad (who hit the tourney-winning shot). He said winning the summer tourney among friends was “incredibly rewarding.”
“I think in high school I cared way too much about how I was perceived by people and that took away a lot of enjoyment from me when I was younger,” Downey said. “I’m older now. I have a different perspective about what things are really important. I know in the scheme of things, the tournament is not important to my well-being in life, but it’s important in maintaining relationships.
“Getting to maintain those relationships is infinitely more valuable than a trophy or banner hanging up in my high school gym. The lasting impact of maintaining my friendships with this basketball tournament is so much more valuable.”
