Kokomo’s Omarea Daniels motors to victory in the girls 100-meter hurdles during the 98th Kokomo Relays on Saturday at Walter Cross Field. Daniels won in a time of 16.13 seconds.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore heads to victory in the girls 3,200-meter run in the Kokomo Relays.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
STRONG SHOWINGS
NW, Kokomo athletes fare well in Kokomo Relays
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore steamed to the finish line in of the 3,200-meter run in 11:36.96. A shade less than 24 seconds behind, teammate Courtney Adams clocked in at 12:00.58. That capped a 1-2 Tiger finish in the final event the NW girls track and field team was entered in at the 98th Kokomo Relays on Saturday afternoon at Walter Cross Field.
When all the points shook out at the end of the last race, Northwestern stood in third. Carmel won the girls meet with a score of 164, Noblesville was second (134), Warsaw fourth (52), Mount Vernon fifth (47.5), Kokomo sixth (46.5) and Maconaquah seventh (34).
“In the 3,200, to have the girls sweep with that much of a lead, knowing what other good teams were there — Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams ran very, very well together,” NW coach Josh Perry said.
“Taking third place in that meet is a pretty big deal. There’s some pretty good teams there. I was proud of how we came in with a light roster and [not running three relay events], that means the ones we were in, we scored very well.”
Also scoring for Northwestern: the team of Mayli Yoder, Irish Brehm, Anna Bishir and Anna Perry was fourth in the 4x100 relay; Bishir was fifth in the long jump; Emma Haynes was eighth in discus; the team of Iris Brehm, Lexi Hale, Layla Brehm and Savannah Strawmyer was second in the shuttle hurdle relay; Northwestern was sixth in the middle distance relay; Anna Perry was seventh and Bishir eighth in the 100; Strawmyer sixth in the 100 hurdles; Haynes sixth in shot put; and Makenzie Holcomb fifth and Caylee Gaier eighth in high jump.
Josh Perry praised Hale’s effort to rebound after an early hurdle spill, and Bishir’s big day.
Omarea Daniels won the 100 hurdles for Kokomo, finishing in :16.13.
Also for Kokomo: Makaela Drake, Janae Young, Abby Hansen and Mia Castillo were third in the sprint medley; Daniels, Mia Castillo, Keihera Lang and Makaela Drake were third in the 4x100; the Kats were sixth in the shuttle hurdles; Drake was fourth in the 100 and Castillo sixth; Brielle Humphries fourth in shot put; and Lang tied for sixth in high jump.
“Omarea Daniels with her first place in the 100 hurdles, that was a personal-best time for her. Also in the long jump she had her best jump of the year at 16-11. The 4x100 relay team, they’ve been pretty consistent all year so finishing behind Carmel and Noblesville, that’s not a bad field there,” Kokomo coach John Malone said, also noting a good race from the sprint medley relay team.
“I think we did well considering we are short on numbers, but the girls that we do have, they love to compete. We were in third place for a long time until some of the distance events, and we don’t score there.”
For Maconaquah: Lucy Loshnowsky was seventh in the 3,200; the Braves were sixth in the sprint medley; Lauryn Merritt was fifth in the 1,000; fifth in the 4x100 relay; Taylor Roesler was fourth in pole vault and Mackenzie Nord eighth; the Braves were seventh in the shuttle hurdles; the team of Lexi Williams, Lauren Driscoll, Kaylinn Teegardin and Lucy Loshnowsky took third in the middle distance relay; the team of Mia Osorino, Brionna Jernagan, Samantha Jones and Loshnowsky took fourth in the distance medley; Lauryn Merritt was seventh in shot put.
Noblesville sophomore Hannah Alexander was the Walter Cross Award winner. She won the discus and shot put, setting a meet record in the shot at 41 feet, 8.5 inches.
BOYS MEET
Crown Point scored 118 points to win the boys meet. Mount Vernon was second (96.5), Noblesville third (96), Kokomo fourth (72.5), Northwestern fifth (72), Ben Davis sixth (50) and Maconaquah seventh (36).
Kokomo picked up a pair of wins. Plez Lawrence took first in the 100 in 11:49, and Ta’Shy Stewart was first in the long jump with a leap of 20-4.5.
For the Wildkats: Isaac Elkin was fifth and Jamaree McClinton sixth in the 110 hurdles; Devon Thomas was fourth in the 100 and eighth in the high jump; Jedaiahm Beard was eighth in the discus. Kokomo was fifth in the distance medley relay; Kokomo was seventh in the middle distance relay; Shayne Spear was second in the shot put and Tyreese Tucker fourth; Cameron Harris tied for fourth in the pole vault; Kokomo was sixth in the shuttle hurdles; the team of Rondell Greene, Thomas, Reis Beard and Lawrence took third in the 4x100; Gabe Booher was eighth in the 1,000; Keesling was seventh in the 3,200; and the Kats were sixth in the sprint medley.
“Plez Lawrence had a nice race in the 100 dash, straight into that headwind to win the race,” Kokomo coach Jordan Ousley said. “Other events that stood out is our throws. Our throwers are starting to throw pretty well. Ta’Shy Stewart won the long jump. He didn’t have his best jump of the year but he did what he needed to get the win.”
Ousley also liked the effort from the hurdle group and noted a strong race from the 4x100 team.
Northwestern’s Ethan Haynes won the shot put with an effort of 51-10 and second in discus.
Also for the Tigers: Caden Gaier was fourth in the 110 hurdles; A’Marion Conyers was second in the high jump; the Tigers were sixth in the distance medley; Peyton Tarrh, Isaiah Kanable, Matthan McGriff and Colin Feazel were second in the middle distance relay; Clayton Griswold was third and Conyers fourth in the long jump; the team of Tarrh, Gaier, Mychal McGriff and Devon Spicer were third in the shuttle hurdles; Tyler Lake, Michael Groves, Eric Binder and Conyers were fourth in the 4x100; Caden Lechner was seventh in the 1,000; Jacob Bumgardner was eighth in the 3,200; and the team of Lake, Eric Binder, Gaier and Conyers was fourth in the sprint medley.
“In a meet that’s long and very, very 400-runner dependent, we did very well,” NW coach Alex Pier said. “First in shot — another throw at 50 feet for Ethan Haynes. A’Marion Conyers, another day over 6-feet in high jump. All in all, impressive in the field; on the track we had some good results in the hurdles.”
Pier noted another good contribution from Griswold, as well as Conyers’ long jump effort and the team’s run in the sprint medley relay.
For Maconaquah: Josiah Ball was seventh in the 100; Oakley Reeser was seventh in the high jump; the team of Ball, A.J. Kelly, Isaiah Wittenberg and Daylen Schrock was fourth in the distance medley relay; Kelly, Schrock, Bauer Maple and Wittenberg were fourth in the middle distance relay; Brady Dausch was fifth in the long jump; Kyler Hanson and Cory Bockover tied for sixth in pole vault; Mac was seventh in the shuttle hurdles; Mac was sixth in the 4x100; Wittenberg was fifth in the 3,200; and Mac was fifth in the sprint medley.
Mount Vernon sophomore Andres Langston was the Walter Cross Award winner, taking first in the 110 hurdles, the high jump and as part of the shuttle hurdle relay.
