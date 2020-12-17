There are exciting days at work, mundane days at work, and busy days. This year, being an athletic director is almost never mundane, and almost always busy. The pandemic means a shifting landscape every day and a lot of work to do.
Northwestern athletic director Dan Armstrong told himself that the day he gets up for work and doesn’t want to be athletic director anymore, he’d step down.
“I haven’t had it yet, so that means there’s still something special going on at Northwestern,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong is in his 15th season as Northwestern’s AD and has a direct hand in creating an environment that keeps him enthused. The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has taken note. On Tuesday, Armstrong was named as one of 10 recipients nationwide of the 2020 Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Award.
Armstrong said his reaction to the news was “well, humbled. It’s named after Bruce Whitehead, who was the long-time AD at Crawfordsville and has served as the executive director of the NIAAA, and is now the director of the IIAAA [Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association] in retirement. To be given an award named after him and what he’s accomplished, and the people who have won this award nationwide is very humbling to be honest with you.”
Former Northwestern High School AD Mike Blackburn is now the executive director of the NIAAA and received this award himself in his prior post.
“He was quite a mentor to me,” Armstrong said.
Hamilton Heights AD Kurt Ogden was one of many well-wishers on Twitter.
“This is a well-deserved honor for a phenomenal AD but even better person,” Ogden wrote.
The award is presented for length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to interscholastic athletics at local, state and national levels. On the national level, Armstrong has taught leadership courses over the past four years as a member of the National Faculty for Legal Issues, served as an NIAAA state delegate, and been involved in other roles at conferences.
In-state, Armstrong is in his second year as IIAAA president. He’s also served on the IHSAA advisory committee.
That’s all in addition to his primary duties at Northwestern, where he’s especially busy this year as schedules and team needs change frequently due to the pandemic.
“I think that every day’s different. It’s a challenge every day and certainly right now it’s a real challenge,” Armstrong said.
What keeps him engaged through 15 seasons is “the people, the kids. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s seeing what you accomplish every day, creating events, working with coaches, the growth of coaches, the growth of kids. I see what we’ve accomplished in our facilities in Northwestern and I’m proud of that.
“Our people are great to be around. Our coaches are awesome, our administrators are great, our students are great. That’s why I do it.”
He certainly enjoys the sporting high points along the way — which have included a girls basketball run that included the 2018 and ‘19 Class 3A state championships and the 2020 Class 4A runner-up finish — but that’s not what he’s most proud about from his time at Northwestern.
“It’d be easy to say state championships, it’d be easy to say our facilities, [but] I think the most pride I get is [relationships]. I’ve always said as a coach the best thing people could say about you 10, 15, 20 years later is they call you ‘coach.’ I think in my job, the most gratifying thing is I’ve been in this so long and I’m looked at, I think by my coaches and peers and other athletic directors, [as] somebody that can lead them and can provide insight and I think that takes a long time to do. It’s not something you have year one.
“I think that’s the most gratifying thing I see in the job, and obviously the championships and all those are a lot of fun. But when you leave the job, what do they view you as? I hope people view me as someone who did things right every time and didn’t waver from that.”
