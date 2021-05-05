Northwestern’s Jake Martin and Carroll’s Megan Wagner were two of the 13 high school seniors who were named recipients of the 2021 Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarships, the IHSAA announced on Wednesday.
Martin played quarterback for the Northwestern football team this past fall and is on the boys golf squad this spring. Wagner ran cross country in the fall and was a Tribune All-Area girls basketball selection in the winter. Each will receive a $2,500 scholarship and be recognized at this year’s Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards Dinner on June 3.
The Cato scholarships are awarded to well-rounded role models who have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.