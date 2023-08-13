LAS VEGAS — Rookie Aidan O’Connell passed for 141 yards and a touchdown in a highly efficient performance and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-7 in a preseason game Sunday.
O’Connell, third on the depth chart behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and veteran Brian Hoyer, played the first three quarters.
The Raiders drafted O’Connell in the fourth round this year out of Purdue. He was known for his accuracy with the Boilermakers, setting a school record with a 66.7 career completion percentage. That skill was on display in this game as O’Connell completed 15 of 18 passes.
He outplayed his 49ers counterparts, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, who are competing to back up starter Brock Purdy.
