Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.