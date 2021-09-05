Jenna Odle

NAME: Jenna Odle

SPORT: Volleyball

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Odle helped Eastern move to 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with victories over Delphi and Sheridan. First, she had 17 kills, 16 digs, 14 service points and three blocks in the Comets' 3-1 victory over Delphi. Next, she floored 11 kills in the Comets' 3-0 sweep of Sheridan. She leads the Comets (9-5 overall) in kills and blocks.

