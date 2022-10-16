KHS vs EHS volleyball 01.jpg

Eastern's Jenna Odle sets the ball during a match against Kokomo on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Kats beat the Comets 3-2.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Jenna Odle

SPORT: Volleyball

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Odle helped the Comets surge to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional. In the opening round, she floored 14 kills in a 3-0 victory over Elwood. In the semifinal round, she slammed 19 kills and stuffed 10 blocks in a 3-2 victory over Eastbrook. And in the final, she had an all-action line of 12 kills, 21 blocks and 11 service points in a 3-1 loss to Madison-Grant.

