• NAME: Jenna Odle
• SPORT: Volleyball
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Odle helped the Comets surge to a runner-up finish in the Class 2A Madison-Grant Sectional. In the opening round, she floored 14 kills in a 3-0 victory over Elwood. In the semifinal round, she slammed 19 kills and stuffed 10 blocks in a 3-2 victory over Eastbrook. And in the final, she had an all-action line of 12 kills, 21 blocks and 11 service points in a 3-1 loss to Madison-Grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.