MIAMI — Victor Oladipo’s season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court.
The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo has elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. There is no timetable for recovery, but such a surgery typically comes with a rehab time of several months — meaning his status for the start of next season, at minimum, seems uncertain at best.
The quad tendon is the same one that he injured in 2019 as a member of the Indiana Pacers, an injury that sidelined him for a full calendar year.
Oladipo was scheduled to have the surgery in New York on Thursday. He is a free agent this summer, after turning down a two-year, $45 million extension from Houston — the maximum his former team could have offered at that time — earlier this year, apparently with hopes of securing a longer-term and more lucrative deal this summer.
He was acquired by Miami on March 25 and played in only four games for the Heat after the trade-deadline deal with Houston. He averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in those games, and finished the season averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
