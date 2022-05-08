• NAME: Maria Oliveira
• SPORT: Girls tennis
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Oliveira continued her outstanding season with a 4-0 week. The No. 1 singles player breezed to 6-0, 6-0 victories in Eastern's dual victories over Wabash and Southwood. She then won the No. 1 singles title in the Hoosier Heartland Conference tourney by defeating Carroll and Rossville players by matching 6-0, 6-1 scores. Oliveira owns a 14-0 season record. She is a foreign-exchange student from Brazil.
