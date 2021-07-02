The first time Jason Bales can pinpoint a memory of seeing Osrow Prince, Bales was 7 years old. He was watching older brother Jimmy play for Tri-Central and Prince already was entrenched in Tri-Central athletics, running the clock for boys basketball games.
That memory is more than 30 years old and Prince had been attending TC games for more than 15 years before that. Prince literally watched Tri-Central grow up.
Prince, a fixture of the Tri-Central community, died Tuesday at the age of 85. A 1954 graduate of Windfall High School, Prince’s fandom and involvement followed when Tri-Central High School formed in 1970, absorbing Windfall and Sharpsville-Prairie high schools.
“The void will be unmeasurable,” Bales said.
“What he embodied with Tri-Central sports was everything that was right and the true spirit of our sports, even back when I played. You couldn’t measure it.”
It’s hard to put a precise value on time spent working and supporting TC’s students, athletes, coaches and interacting with fellow fans. The value is measured more in human interactions and memories, both on game days and behind the scenes
Bales, a seventh grade social studies teacher at Tipton Middle School, is now an assistant with the Tipton boys basketball program. He played for Tri-Central and graduated TC in 1998. In 2018 he was in his first of three seasons as TC’s girls basketball coach. The 2018 Trojan squad won sectional and regional titles, and when the Trojans took the floor in the regional at Tipton, there was Prince.
“I looked over there and I hadn’t seen Osrow in quite a few years — I knew his health was up and down,” Bales said. At that time, Prince had already moved into the Autumwood Villiage assisted living facility right across the street from Tipton High School. “He had come to our games that day. He’s just such an impactful person to the TC community.”
Tri-Central superintendent Dave Driggs coached TC’s boys basketball teams from 1986-2007 and Prince was along the whole time. When Prince got involved with TC sports, visiting teams had their own scorekeeper and time keeper on the bench so Prince was involved in games home and away. He kept riding the team bus to TC games even after the practice of taking a road timekeeper ended.
The side of him that was involved in athletics, in gyms, at games, that’s part of his support that people saw all season long. But behind the scenes a lot more went into it. He had the financial means to assist the school and students and gave a lot back to the school that absorbed the school system he’d attended in his youth.
“He has given scholarships, for probably 20 years,” Driggs said. “It has to either be a manager or a student trainer.
“They talked about him being a supporter of athletics, he was a big supporter of Tri-Central too. He was a big supporter of the luncheon I do for the top students of every graduating class and their parents. We use no taxpayer or school money for that. You could always count on Osrow on that.”
Driggs said Prince always wanted a yearbook and was among the first in line to get one.
“When I took over as principal in 2003, our yearbook department was in major debt to a yearbook company,” Driggs said. “I went to Osrow and said, ‘This is what we’re looking at. I could really use a bailout.’ I want [the new yearbook advisor] to start out on a clean slate. Would you be interested?’ I said, ‘We’ll dedicate the next five years of it to you.’
“He gave us $10,000 to keep the yearbook up and running.”
Bales said although Prince didn’t attend TC, he was rooted in northern Tipton County and felt a strong affinity for the school and the area. Prince got his start working and attending boys basketball games, and over time spread to other boys and girls sports in the Trojan program.
“He was always at our games,” Bales said. “He always kept clock. If he had an opinion, he’d tell you, but it was always in good nature.
“You always knew who your No. 1 supporter was at Tri-Central, sometimes even more than your parents, and that says a lot. He cared about every one of those kids who went through that school system. We became his kids, and he didn’t have any of his own.”
Prince was retired from Fisher Body in Marion and his health had weakened the last few years. He made some appearances but hadn’t been a fixture the last few years as he had the decades before that.
“Honestly, he’s been kind of gone for two years as far as being around Tri-Central, but it brings back a lot of memories I think for everybody just to appreciate,” Driggs said. “It seems like a lot of schools have some very true fans and he was one. I heard that he had programs from every game he went to and a roster.”
Driggs livened up, enjoying a story about interactions where Prince would approach Driggs and current TC athletic director Gary Rhew.
“He’d drive Gary and I nuts sometimes,” Driggs said. “We’d go to a [road] gym and there he’d come with a program and say, ‘Look at this, they’ve got 32 pages, we’ve got two!’
“At Tri-Central where he kept score was right behind where Gary and I sat. We might be 2 for 10 from the free-throw line — I knew we weren’t hitting free throws, but I knew [the specific number] 2 for 10 because Osrow kept announcing it.”
Those are some of the human moments that were missed with his absence the last few years, and remembered anew upon news of Prince’s death this week.
“He wouldn’t want you to feel sorry for him [in death] because those memories that we were able to give him, and he was able to be a part of, we have him to thank as well, because of his generosity and everything he’s given us,” Bales said.
Driggs said when Tri-Central had its 50th year celebration at a boys basketball game on Feb. 1, 2020, against Frankton “we got somebody to bring him” so Prince could be in attendance at the special event.
Bales saw Prince there that night.
“I saw him sitting down there and I made sure I said hello and had a good little conversation there too,” Bales said. “He was always good for a conversation about Tri-Central basketball.”
• A graveside service for Prince will be held at 2 p.m. today at Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.
