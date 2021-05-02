Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.