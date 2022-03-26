Kokomo’s Alan Arnett shoots over an Owensboro player Friday night in Memorial Gym. Arnett had 19 points and five assists in the BobKats’ loss.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Owensboro surges late to beat BobKats
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats’ game got off to a late start Friday night when referees were not yet in the building at game time. Then Owensboro’s late move determined the outcome.
The Owensboro Thoroughbreds surged down the stretch to beat the BobKats 121-110 in Memorial Gym, ending a back-and-forth game that featured 15 lead changes.
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Alan Arnett pushes through Thoroughbred defense to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Blake Morrow puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Avery Edwards makes his way down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Larry Plummer heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Johnny Griffin Jr. shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Blake Morrow gets tangled with Thoroughbreds' Alexander Arellano as he heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Devin Harris dunks. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Devin Harris dunks. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Mike Tillman puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Chandler Levingston Simon puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Chandler Levingston Simon shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Alan Arnett puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds BobKats' Martrellian Gibson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-25-22 BobKats vs Thoroughbreds Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I think we made some bad decisions at crucial points,” Kokomo assistant Steve Taylor said. He coached the BobKats Friday, filling in for coach Cliff Levinston. “Since they were a smaller team, we had to go small a little bit because we kept chasing shooters, and when you’re chasing shooters you have to have guys that can get out there to them.
“So we went small, and they started grabbing more offensive rebounds. I’m a firm believer when you box out, no matter how big you are, they can’t outrebound you. And that’s what we weren’t doing — we weren’t boxing out at the end.”
Owensboro (5-2) led 49-45 at halftime then asserted itself in the third quarter with four 3-pointers in the first half of the quarter and some nice two-man plays between perimeter and post players to take a 67-60 lead. The visitors kept the BobKats a couple possessions back the rest of the quarter and led 84-79 going into the final period.
Kokomo (1-5) charged back to tie the game at 85-all early in the fourth quarter on a jumper by Michael Tillman, then took an 89-85 lead on back-to-back buckets by former Kokomo Wildkat Alan Arnett.
“We worked hard to get back in it,” Taylor said. “It was right there when we took the lead. We had them scattered when we started running them off that 3-point line. The ball was all over the place and that’s how we got back in it. But then guys started playing back to the game that they want to play, and that hurt us.”
Owensboro forged three more ties at 89-89, 91-91 and 93-93 before re-taking the lead for good with a pair of free throws for a 98-97 advantage with 4:17 left. Shortly thereafter a 6-0 run put the Thoroughbreds up 107-99 and the BobKats were never within a possession again.
“Our game plan every game is to wear teams down and then beat them a little bit at the end,” Taylor said. “We prepare our players for everything. We have them in the best condition we can get them. We were right there. That’s the time we were ready to make our move, we made it, didn’t sustain it because we let them dictate the game.
“They had about four or five players that have been playing together on that team since it started so they know the system, and they’re going to keep doing what they’re doing. That’s why when we took them out of it, it rattled them. But then they got right back to it.”
Arnett and Tillman led a balanced BobKat offense with 19 points each. Avery Edwards scored 16 points, Johnny Griffin Jr. 13, Larry Plummer 12 and Devin Harris 10. Devon Anderson took nine rebounds and Griffin seven. Arnett and Plummer each had five assists.
Guard Darhius Nunn scored a game-high 26 points to lead Owensboro. Javeon Eaves scored 25 and Montel James 23. Nunn and Davon Hays hit four triples each. Owensboro hit 15 3s to Kokomo’s seven.
Kokomo hosts Toledo tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
