LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-111 in a Sunday scrimmage at the NBA’s bubble at Disney World.
T.J. Warren scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead the Pacers, who improved to 2-0 in scrimmages ahead of the NBA’s restart. Malcolm Brogdon had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Victor Oladipo had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Myles Turner had 15 points, eight boards, three assists and two blocked shots.
The Pacers’ final scrimmage is Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. From there, the Pacers will turn their attention to the NBA's restart. Indiana faces Philadelphia on Saturday.
