The Indiana Pacers have signed free agent guard/forward Kelan Martin to a contract.
Martin played for Butler from 2014-2018, scoring 2,047 points and hitting 214 3-pointers. After spending the 2018 season playing in Germany, he signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 31 games for Minnesota last season, shooting 39%.
In other moves, the Pacers re-signed forward JaKarr Sampson, and signed forward Brian Bowen II and guard Cassius Stanley to two-way contracts. Bowen played his rookie season on a two-way contract with the Pacers in 2019-20 and appeared in six games with one start. Stanley, a 6-6 guard out of Duke University, was selected by the Pacers with the 54th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
