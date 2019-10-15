INDIANAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Indiana Pacers 119-111 in an NBA preseason game Tuesday.
Doug McDermott and rookie Goga Bitadze led the Pacers with 14 points apiece. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and 13 rebounds and T.J. McConnell had 10 points and eight assists.
The Pacers closed the preseason 3-1. They open the regular season next Wednesday against Detroit.
