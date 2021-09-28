INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers began training camp on Tuesday, but starting guard Caris LeVert sat out with a lower back injury.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported LeVert has a stress fracture in his back. He added the Pacers believe it could only be a minor setback and he could return sometime around the start of the season.
LeVert, who was traded to Indiana from Brooklyn as part of the James Harden deal in January, will undergo more testing. He averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 35 games for the Pacers last season.
LeVert’s physical with the Pacers following the trade revealed a cancerous mass on his kidney that required surgery. He eventually made his Pacers debut in March.
“This is pretty minor compared to all that I’ve been through,” LeVert said in a Pacers.com story. “It’s something that isn’t too major, but it’s something that we need to pay attention to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.