Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis will leave the NBA bubble to receive treatment on plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Sabonis was enjoying a big season that included his first All-Star appearance.
“Sabonis’ availability to return to the campus in Orlando is yet to be determined,” the Pacers said in a statement Friday.
Leaving the bubble means that, upon returning, Sabonis would need to quarantine for up to 14 days. That could keep him out the remainder of the regular season. The Pacers begin seeding play on Aug. 1 and will play their final game before the playoffs Aug. 14.
