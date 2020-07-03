The Indiana Pacers will have to play without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo when the NBA restarts in Orlando, Florida. Oladipo told The Athletic on Friday that he has decided to sit out because of the risk of reinjuring his quadriceps tendon.
Oladipo will travel to Orlando with the team to do his rehab there.
The former IU star talked about his decision earlier in the week.
“I feel better,” Oladipo said. “But, at the same time, I’ve had an extensive period of time off, and to go back and ramp things up again I’m susceptible to injury moreso than anyone else, seeing as how I was already injured beforehand and I wasn’t 100% when I came back to begin with. Part of rehab is working your way back and getting yourself ready.”
Oladipo, 28, appeared in 13 games before the coronavirus pandemic suspended play. He was averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a career-low 25.9 minutes per game as he tried to work himself back into shape.
“We totally respect and understand Victor’s decision to not play in the restart of the NBA’s season,” Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers’ president of basketball operations, said in a statement. “The first priority for our players is, and always will be, their health, whether that be physical or mental health. Victor has looked great in workouts, but the timing of the restart and lack of 5-on-5 activity makes it difficult to for him to commit to playing at the high level he expects with regards to further injury. His future health is the No. 1 priority and we look forward to having him back at full strength for the 2020-21 season.”
The Pacers (39-26) are currently the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their first game of the resumption of the NBA season is set for Aug. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA’s restart plan will bring 22 teams together for games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
“This is not a unique situation for our team, playing without key players like Victor and Jeremy Lamb. This team has shown great resolve in responding to adversity and we fully expect this will be no different. We remain excited about what they can accomplish in Orlando,” Pritchard said.
