Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday, June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties... Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks... Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM. An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.