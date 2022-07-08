LAS VEGAS — The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 96-84 Friday in an NBA Summer League game.
Bennedict Mathurin, the Pacers’ first-round pick, scored 23 points and Chris Duarte, the Pacers’ 2021 first-round pick, backed him with 16 points. Isaiah Jackson, another 2021 pick, had 12 rebounds and four blocked shots to go with nine points.
The Summer League brings together rookies and other young players. Indiana next plays Sacramento at 3 p.m. Sunday.
