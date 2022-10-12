INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 109-100 in Indiana’s preseason home opener Wednesday.
Rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers. Mathurin capped a 27-point performance with a windmill dunk off a steal and breakaway in the final minute. He made 8 of 13 shots from the field and 11 of 12 free-throw attempts. Nembhard scored 15 points and dished nine assists.
Second-year guard Chris Duarte added 13 points for the Blue and Gold.
The Pacers (2-1) close preseason play Friday when they host the Houston Rockets.
