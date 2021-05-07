The Indiana Pacers remain in a fight to secure a playoff spot heading into the final eight days of the NBA regular season.
But for as many problems as the Pacers have encountered on the court during an injury-filled 31-35 campaign, issues surfaced off the court this week as well.
It began with an on-the-court blowup between Pacers second-year big man Goga Bitadze and assistant coach Greg Foster during a 104-93 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, which resulted in Foster being suspended one game and Bitadze paying an undisclosed fine.
Then came a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that suggested first-year coach Nate Bjorkgren has already lost the locker room. The article claimed Pacers forward T.J. Warren chose to have season-ending surgery rather than play for Bjorkgren, based on how Warren witnessed Bjorkgren treat players when both were with the Phoenix Suns.
“Don’t use me to push false narrative," Warren replied to a Tweet promoting the story.
Bjorkgren held a closed-door meeting with players and coaches on Thursday to clear the air, and the Pacers responded with a 133-126 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night.
“It’s been a lot of ups and downs,” Bjorkgren said before the Hawks win. “Spent the last few days — there’s nothing easy about it. I think I’ve commented on that before. Lots of challenges coming at you.”
The interesting subplot Thursday included the return of former Pacers coach Nate McMillan, who was fired last September and has resurfaced as the Hawks' interim head coach. Under McMillan, the Hawks have gone 23-11 and at 37-31 overall are headed for a playoff berth. But Indiana picked up a much-needed win behind 31 points from swingman Caris LaVert and a near triple-double (30 points, eight rebounds, nine assists) from forward Domantas Sabonis.
McMillan has found a way to connect with the Hawks in an interim role in taking over for Lloyd Pierce, who was fired after a 14-20 start.
“What Coach Pierce was trying to do, we’re doing a lot of what he was doing from the start,” McMillan said. “So there hasn’t been a lot of change with us other than we’re doing some things better, and that was the challenge to this team. Coach Pierce takes the hit this season for the team not playing well, and we don’t have to look any farther than ourselves. Everybody including the coaching staff needed to do better, work harder, and these guys have done that.”
Bjorkgren has had a harder time implementing his system, in part due to the constant flux surrounding the roster. It began with Warren’s decision to undergo surgery in early January to repair the stress fracture in his foot. The Pacers then traded All-Star guard and former IU standout Victor Oladipo in a deal that brought back LaVert, who was sidelined for six weeks after doctors discovered a cancerous mass in his kidney during a physical following the trade.
Center Myles Turner remains out indefinitely with a toe injury, while point guard Malcolm Brogdon has missed games this week with a hamstring injury.
As for the off-the-court issues, Bjorkgren said Bitadze and Foster were both “very apologetic” and admitted his own communication skills with players and staff remain a work in progress.
“There’s a ton of things to manage and a ton of things that come at you every day,” Bjorkgren said. “I was aware of them and am aware of them, and that’s part of the job, and you have to every day try to be your best at every single one of those duties, being involved, being a head coach in the NBA.”
Indiana currently is in ninth in the Eastern Conference, which under the new expanded NBA playoff format would get them into play-in series to land a spot in a playoff series. Under the format, the seventh and eighth seeds will play and the ninth and 10th seeds will play. The winner of the seven-eight game will advance as the No. 7 seed. The loser of the seven-eight game will play the winner of the nine-10 game for the No. 8 seed.
Indiana is a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards (31-36), who hold the 10th spot. The Pacers and Wizards will play tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. From there, Indiana will play Monday at Cleveland, Tuesday at home against Philadelphia, Wednesday at home against Milwaukee, May 15 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers and May 16 at Toronto.
The Pacers are four games ahead of the 11th-seed Chicago Bulls and need to win just three of their next six games to clinch a berth in a play-in game.
Bjorkgren said a theme in the closed door meeting this week centered on unity.
“Guys have spoken up about that, too,” Bjorkgren said. “Sticking together and finding that rhythm again and keeping focused and supporting each other, and at the same time challenging each other. There’s a lot that goes on during the course of a basketball game, lots of highs and some lows, so sticking together, thick and thin.”
