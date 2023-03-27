Patrick “Packy” Hanrahan captured the 2023 PBA Kokomo Classic title on Friday night at Heritage Lanes and the tournament’s big $25,000 check. It was Hanrahan’s first PBA title. Hanrahan is a popular two-handed lefty that hosts a YouTube channel called The House Bowling.
The three finalists making it to the stepladder finals were Matt Ogle in fourth place, Graham Fach in third, crowd favorite E. J. Tackett in second and Hanrahan in first. In the first match, Ogle won 212-206 over Fach but the match was closer than it appeared. In the next match, Ogle started with eight strikes while Tackett stayed close with a spare and five strikes in a row. Then disaster struck when Tackett went a little wide on the right lane with the shorter lane pattern and it skidded off into the gutter costing him 30 pins. Ogle closed out Tackett when Tackett could not strike in the remaining frames. The final tally was 267-229.
The title match had two bowlers looking for a first. Ogle had won a doubles title with friend Sean Rash but had never won a singles title. Hanrahan had yet to win a PBA title. Hanrahan opened with an eight-count spare and then went on a tear. He would strike all the way to the tenth frame closing out Ogle after Ogle couldn’t extend a double in the fifth and sixth frames. The final score was 268-214.
This was the 80th PBA event held at a Dave Small bowling center and everyone bowling in the pro-am preceding the event had a great time.
After hosting four PBA Regional tournaments, a PBA50 event, and the top PBA bowlers the last two years, this was the seventh event hosted at Heritage Lanes in the last nine years. In all those events, only one perfect game has been rolled – that by Jean Perez in one of the regionals. Heritage certainly has a reputation as a tough-carrying center. Many bowlers were obviously frustrated when their best shots did not result in a strike. Even with all the single-pin leaves, the scoring was still very good.
Prior to the main tournament, a Pre-Tournament Qualifier – or PTQ – was conducted on a different lane pattern. The PTQ determined the 10 bowlers that would be added to the 54 players in the top 50 of the standings and past champions registered. It was a large PTQ with 60 bowlers.
Minster, Ohio’s Matt Kuba rolled the highest game of the tournament with a 299 in his first game and cruised on to the top spot in the PTQ, averaging almost 245 for his eight games of qualifying. Justin Knowles, from Okemos, Michigan, rolled a 298 game to finish second in the PTQ averaging over 243. Huntington Indiana’s Zac Tackett – brother of PBA star E. J. Tackett – qualified fifth, averaging 234.
The remainder of the tournament saw bowlers from seven countries roll on two different lane patterns. The first block of six games was rolled on the shorter 37 foot Viper lane pattern. The next six-game block was rolled on the longer 41 foot Harry Smith pattern. The three remaining six-game blocks and the stepladder finals were rolled on a combined pattern with the longer pattern on the left land and the shorter pattern on the right lane. High scores on each block in order were Kris Prather with 1,511 (251 average), Matt Russo with 1,463 (243 average), Tommy Jones with 1,450 (242 average), Packy Hanrahan with 1,412 (235 average) and Anthony Simonsen with 1,406. Hanrahan was the top left-handed bowler last week at the Tournament of Champions where he finished in 17th place.
After 18 games a cut was made to the top 24 bowlers with a tie for 24th between Chris Via and Sam Cooley, who both knocked down 3,934 pins (218 averages). Via won the roll-off with a fine 249 game to continue the competition.
Hanrahan led after game 12 all the way to the finals. After 24 games, Hanrahan had a total of 5,654 pins (235 average). Defending champion Jason Belmonte could not catch a break and missed continuing by 61 pins. After six more games the field was trimmed from 24 to 12 with Jason Sterner squeezing past D. J. Archer by a single pin for the final spot in 12th.
Six more games were then required to determine the four players in the stepladder finals.
Simonsen’s leading block was not enough and he finished in fifth place. Hanrahan finished the event averaging over 231 while Tackett averaged 227, and Ogle and Fach each averaged 226.
An estimated 250-300 cheering spectators witnessed the event and encouraged the best professional bowlers in the world.
Many are hopeful that the PBA will come to Kokomo again next year to see Hanrahan defend his title.
