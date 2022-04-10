• NAME: Parker Dean
• SPORT: Baseball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Dean helped the Class 3A No. 7-ranked Panthers sweep Tipton in a two-game series to start the season. In the first game, Western took a 12-0 win in five innings. In the second game, Western rolled to a 14-1 win in five innings. Over the two games, Dean reached base in all eight of his plate appearances, going 5 for 5 with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored. In addition, the Purdue recruit earned the win in the second game. He pitched three innings, allowed one hit, struck out six and walked none.
