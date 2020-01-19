NAME: Tayson Parker

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parker scored a school-record 50 points to lead the Tigers past Class 2A No. 6-ranked Tipton 64-59. The Indiana All-Star candidate and Indiana Wesleyan recruit was 19 of 29 from the field overall and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He knocked down 9 of 10 free throw attempts. He is averaging 30 points per game this season and has pushed his career scoring total to 1,483 points.

