• NAME: Tayson Parker
• SPORT: College basketball
• SCHOOL: IU Kokomo
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parker had a strong game off the bench for IUK in the Cougars' 75-65 loss to Concordia (Nebraska) in the NAIA tournament's round of 16. The former Northwestern High School star scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, both team highs, in 20 minutes. He made 6 of 11 shots from the field and 4 of 6 free-throw attempts.
