• NAME: Averi Parker
• SPORT: Girls track and field
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parker posted runner-up finishes in both throwing events in the State Finals. In discus, she had a throw of 135 feet, 6 inches. In shot put, she had a put of 43-9 3/4, which was a nice increase from her seed mark of 41-4. She was seeded 10th in shot. The Hillsdale College recruit was making her third trip to state, a perfect run interrupted only by last spring’s shutdown of sports.
