Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.