Averi Parker regional shot put

Lewis Cass thrower Averi Parker competes in shot put during the Goshen Regional on May 25.

 Austin Hough | CNHI Sports Indiana

NAME: Averi Parker

SPORT: Girls track and field

SCHOOL: Lewis Cass

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parker posted runner-up finishes in both throwing events in the State Finals. In discus, she had a throw of 135 feet, 6 inches. In shot put, she had a put of 43-9 3/4, which was a nice increase from her seed mark of 41-4. She was seeded 10th in shot. The Hillsdale College recruit was making her third trip to state, a perfect run interrupted only by last spring’s shutdown of sports.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you