NAME: Tayson Parker

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parker scored a season-high 41 points to lead the Tigers past Frankfort 72-61 on Saturday night. The Indiana All-Star candidate and Indiana Wesleyan recruit pushed his career scoring total to 1,371 points. He moved past Josh Maggard (1,362) and Zavier Sanders (1,370) for the No. 2 spot in school history behind Austin Parkinson's record of 1,667. Parker is No. 6 in Howard County history.

