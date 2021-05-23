• NAME: Averi Parker
• SPORT: Girls track and field
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parker delivered a pair of dominant performances to help Cass win the Western Sectional, the Kings' first sectional title since 1992. First, Parker took first place in discus with a throw of 136 feet, 10 inches. Later, in the meet's final event, the two-time state qualifier and Hillsdale College commit won shot put with a personal-best put of 44-0. Cass overtook Western with the final event to take the team title.
