girls track and field sectional 0002.jpg

Lewis Cass senior Averi Parker competes in shot put during the Western Sectional on Tuesday, May 18. Parker swept the throwing events to help Cass win its first sectional title since 1992.

 Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Averi Parker

SPORT: Girls track and field

SCHOOL: Lewis Cass

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parker delivered a pair of dominant performances to help Cass win the Western Sectional, the Kings' first sectional title since 1992. First, Parker took first place in discus with a throw of 136 feet, 10 inches. Later, in the meet's final event, the two-time state qualifier and Hillsdale College commit won shot put with a personal-best put of 44-0. Cass overtook Western with the final event to take the team title.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you