Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A few showers this evening, then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening, then thunderstorms with heavy rainfall arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.