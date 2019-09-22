• NAME: Kiah Parrott
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parrott won individual titles in the North Central Conference tournament at Pebble Brook G.C. and the IHSAA Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C. In the NCC meet, the Ball State recruit fired a 5-under 65 to lead the Kats to the team title. In the sectional, she carded a 3-under 70. She is a two-time NCC champ and two-time sectional champ. Next up is the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Saturday at Battle Ground G.C.
