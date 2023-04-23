• NAME: Karson Parrott
• SPORT: Boys golf
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parrott continued his red-hot start to the season with three more medalist performances. First, he shot a 5-over 39 in Kokomo's 179-180 dual victory over Logansport at Dykeman Park. Next, he shot a 3-over 38 in the Kats' 174-183 dual victory over North Central on Kokomo Country Club's front nine. He capped the week with an 8-over 78 in Logansport's 15-team invite at Dykeman Park. Parrott and Rensselaer's Harrison Odle tied for first and Parrott won in a playoff that went five holes. A 2022 state qualifier, Parrott is 5-for-5 in winning medalist so far this season.
