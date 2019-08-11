• NAME: Kiah Parrott
• SPORT: Girls golf
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Parrott scorched Chippendale G.C. with a sizzling 7-under 66 in winning medalist in the the 36th Kokomo Invitational. She bettered her own school record for 18 holes by two shots. The Ball State recruit shot 33 on the front and 33 on the back. Earlier in the week, the two-time all-state player tied for second place in the Harrison Invitational at Coyote Crossing G.C. with a 6-over 78.
