ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Former Kokomo Wildkat Kiah Parrott led the Ball State women’s golf team at the 16-team Diane Daugherty Invite on Monday and Tuesday at the par-71 Bogey Hills Country Club.
Parrott shot rounds of 84, 74 and 79 for a three-round total of 237, landing her in a two-way tie for 18th out of 88 golfers at the meet. Parrott was Ball State’s top finisher and it was her first top-20 performance of the season. Teammate Liz Kim was three strokes behind and tied for 27th.
Missouri State won with a plus-52 score of 904. Ball State was 11th at 977, one shot ahead of Mid-American Conference rival Western Michigan in 12th. Indiana State finished fifth (956) and Valparaiso 16th (1,050). Austin Peay’s Taylor Dedmen was medalist with a plus-7 220.
Ball State plays at the Colonial Classic in Richmond, Kentucky next week in its last tourney before the MAC Championships April 22-24 in Holland, Ohio.
