STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Indiana entered Sunday’s Big Ten matchup with one of the nation’s top defenses against the 3-pointer. Penn State, playing for the first time in three weeks, found creases all afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center, dropping 11 3-pointers to hand the Hoosiers a 61-58 setback.
The Nittany Lions took the lead with 14 minutes left against the Hoosiers — eventually pushing the lead to 10 — before hanging on to give former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry his first Big Ten win.
“I’m a kid from Indiana and I grew up idolizing coach [Bob] Knight and his teams, how they played and what they did,” he said. “The greatest way to honor somebody is the way that you play. We played gritty and our guys knew that’s what it took to win tonight and in the Big Ten.”
Indiana drops to 10-3 overall, 1-2 in the conference. Penn State is now 6-5 overall, 1-2 in the Big Ten.
Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions and Myles Dread connected on four more for Penn State.
Indiana entered the game ranked 25th out of 350 Division I teams in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to make 28 percent of 3-pointers. The Nittany Lions made 11-of-22 Sunday.
“We gave up 3s tonight and that’s the first time a team has gotten away from us,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “Give them credit, they moved the ball around, but our pick and roll coverage was terrible. It didn't have the same impact it was having.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 20 for the Hoosiers. Jackson Davis missed a tough look at a tying three-pointer in the final seconds.
“We held them to 61, but we couldn’t score the ball,” Woodson said. Indiana shot 39.7 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from three.
After a somewhat quiet first half, Jackson-Davis exerted himself to start the second half. He scored five points in a row to turn a three-point Penn State lead into a two-point IU lead with a pair of big dunks. The second came on a breakout after he stole the ball and flushed it at the other end.
Penn State tied it at 36-36 on a three by Dread, which ignited a 13-2 Penn State run. Sam Sessoms made both of his 3-pointers in the run, including one at the end of the shot clock.
“A couple of those he threw in, but those count,” Shrewsberry said with a smirk. “They are so good defending the three. They are so long, but we did a good job moving the ball and not forcing bad shots.”
A Sessoms three gave Penn State a 51-41 lead with 10:29 to play, but the Nittany Lions went cold.
From there, IU ripped off nine in a row to make 51-50 with 6:11 left. Penn State never relinquished the lead. Pickett hit a three as the shot clock expired to push the lead back to four and Indiana missed a chance to tie with 2 minutes left when Xavier Johnson hit 1-of-2 free throws. Dread and Rob Phinisee traded 3s to keep it a one-score game and Penn State got four free throws from Seth Lundy and Sessoms to stay in front by three.
Indiana got two looks a game-tying three in the waning seconds, but both shots rimmed out.
“We couldn’t make shots, we were 4-17 from 3,” Woodson said. “Trayce missed two bunnies. Xavier missed a three throw that could have tied the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.