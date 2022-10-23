Feliz Perez

Felix Perez

NAME: Felix Perez

• SPORT: Football

• SCHOOL: Tri-Central

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Perez helped Tri-Central hammer Tri-County 51-7 in the opening round of Class A Sectional 43. Defensively, he recorded nine tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. He returned the fumble for a touchdown. Offensively, he had 16 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns. During the Trojans' three-game winning streak, he has rushed for 385 yards and eight touchdowns.

