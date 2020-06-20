Jack Perkins got back on the mound last week for the first time in more than a year.
“It felt amazing honestly,” said Perkins, a 2018 Kokomo High School graduate and who pitches in college for Louisville. “It’s one of those things I looked forward to since the day I went under for surgery.”
Perkins had Tommy John surgery 54 weeks ago, in June of 2019. He knew he’d miss what would have been his sophomore college season at Louisville long before coronavirus eventually forced the shutdown of NCAA sports in March. This month he made his return to the mound at the College Summer League at Grand Park, an 11-team league in Westfield.
He threw in a scrimmage last week, then on Monday had his first official outing while playing for the Snapping Turtles squad. He’s on a pitch count which increases each week. This week, it was 25 pitches, so he threw the first inning and the first two batters of the second frame.
“Coming out of the outing, there’s a bit of relief that I can do what I used to do and do it really well,” Perkins said. “Knowing that I haven’t lost anything coming off of surgery has been a huge lift off my shoulders personally. Is my elbow fine, is it OK? Everything so far has gone really well.”
The plan is for Perkins to throw one outing per week in the Grand Park league.
In addition to playing in games at Grand Park, Perkins is using the resources there to aid his recovery and return to competitive play. He has been working out at former Wildkat and MLB pitcher Joe Thatcher’s Pro X Athlete Development facility located at Grand Park.
“I had aspirations to play in the Cape Cod league if I was able to come back as healthy as I did, but a lot of those Northeast leagues got canceled so it was a blessing this came up and I was able to stay at home and had an opportunity to stay at home and get better,” Perkins said.
“I’ve been working out there every single day since I’ve been home from quarantine. I’ve also been doing some stuff with Jamey Gordon, who is their physical therapist and head rehab facilitator, and I’ve been working with the pitching coaches there to get me back to throwing strikes, throwing hard and put me in a better position than I was before surgery.”
Perkins first experienced elbow pain early in high school but said he was able to manage it at the time with Kokomo’s trainers and strengthening, but it worsened in his freshman season in Louisville. He felt discomfort after a start against Indiana but didn’t think it was enough of an issue at the time that he thought he should shut down his season. Then after an inning of work in the ACC tournament, he knew something was wrong.
“I got one outing of one inning and everything felt really off, my arm was in a lot of pain,” he said. “I came straight off the mound and went straight to our trainer and pitching coach and let them know something wasn’t right, got an MRI the following day and I had a torn UCL and had to go for surgery.”
Cincinnati Reds team physician Dr. Timothy Kremchek performed Perkins’ surgery last June.
“It’s a pretty extensive surgery,” Perkins said. “I had an entire UCL reconstruction done. My elbow’s feeling really well for where I’m at. Obviously getting back into games and into a live pitching atmosphere my whole body was sore after last week pitching, getting used to that intensity.
“Overall I feel great. Now I have to build on where I’m at, pound the zone and be the best pitcher I can be.”
Being sore all over after his first outing wasn’t a bad thing. After surgery, Perkins worked on changing his mechanics and timing to utilize the strength of his whole body and not put as much stress on his pitching elbow. He’s working out in ways that strengthen him all the way through his pitching motion.
He’s now 12 months out from surgery and in the time frame where a player makes a full recovery and limits the chance of re-injury.
“It was very difficult, especially at the beginning part of this season and last fall, watching all my teammates get to play,” Perkins said. “I love being able to be there and root them on, but seeing from the sidelines, it’s difficult knowing you’re not going to pitch the rest of the year. It made me a better teammate, made me a better leader, got me involved in things I wanted to be involved in at the university. Though it was a difficult situation, I definitely grew as a person and as a Christian.”
Perkins has known fellow UCT and Kokomo High product Thatcher for several years and has been able to draw on Thatcher’s experience of nine seasons of MLB ball. Thatcher went through a mechanics change of his own in college, and has a lot more experience than that to impart.
“I’ve had tons of conversations with him, not just mechanics, but the mentality of becoming a big-league pitcher,” Perkins said. “He’s definitely been a huge asset for me, not only though this surgical rehabilitation process, but honesty since I’ve been 10 or 11 years old.”
Perkins said he has “a great support staff” in Louisville’s trainer Pat Hassell, and Gordon in Westfield. Next up is a return to Louisville and trying to get a good spot in the rotation. He has a plan for the year to come.
Perkins wants to help Louisville contend for a national title, and individually wants to be in a good position in the summer of 2021.
Since he knew he wouldn’t play in the 2019-20 school year, he took an expanded course load. He plans to graduate on a three-year plan with a double major in finance and marketing, which means finishing school this coming year. That would give him options in the summer of 2021, when he would be draft-eligible again. He was initially drafted by Atlanta in the 39th round of the 2018 MLB draft.
“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “I’ve put a lot of hard work throughout this process rehabbing my arm. I just think I’m in a win-win situation going into this next year. I’m going to graduate at the end of the year with two majors and have the opportunity to be drafted again and hopefully where I want to. But if that’s not in God’s plan for me, that’s OK, I still have my degrees and have eligibility for three more seasons.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.