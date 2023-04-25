LANSING, Mich. — Former Kokomo athlete Jack Perkins notched another strong start for the Lansing Lugnuts in Class A Midwestern League baseball action Tuesday.
In his third start of the season, Perkins threw 5.1 innings with four hits, a walk, no runs and eight strikeouts but did not factor in the decision. He departed with a 3-0 lead. Lansing lost the lead then came back with a run in the 10th inning to beat Quad Cities 6-5.
Perkins lowered his ERA to a scant 0.5. He’s given up one run in 15.1 innings on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.