Next stop: Germany.
Kokomo’s Tayler Persons has signed a contract to play with German top-division club s.Oliver Würzburg and will join the team in August to get set for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
After a rookie season playing for ZZ Leiden in the Netherlands, the former Kokomo Wildkat and Ball State standout is getting a crack at a league higher up on the European food chain.
“I’m so excited just to be able to prove myself,” Persons said. “I had a really good first year. I played in the FIBA Euro Cup. I think this step in my career is really big for me. I want to prove to everyone that I’m one of the best point guards in Europe.”
Würzburg was eighth in Germany’s 17-team Basketball-Bundesliga last season before the competition shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic
“I would say honestly it’s up there top four, top three [European leagues],” Persons said of the Basketball-Bundesliga. “They have so many teams in the top, the middle, and bottom that are all good — good organizations and good teams. It’s been definitely a step up in what I want to do. [Würzburg is a] great organization, great fans, real professional and that’s what I was looking for.”
Persons’ new European-based agent Ivan Zoroski brokered the deal.
“He’s done a lot for me and he’s been really close to me and I really appreciate what he’s done for me,” Persons said. “It’s a big step for me and him in our career and I was trusting. It’s a really big opportunity moving forward in my career.”
Würzburg already has a press release on its website about acquiring Persons. His role is to succeed another American guard, Cameron Wells, who is moving from Würzburg to a French club. Former IU player Jordan Hulls also played for the squad last season.
“Tayler played at a very high level, especially in the European Cup. We believe that his game will also work at the next higher level,” Würzburg coach Denis Wucherer said in the release on the team’s website. “He is robust, plays very physically and with a lot of energy. He reminds me of a young [former Purdue player] Chris Kramer. With him, Joshua Obiesie, Nils Hassfurther and Cameron Hunt, we will have a young and hungry guard crew. ”
From talking to Wucherer, Persons said Würzburg plans to use him as its primary ballhandler, but also find spots where he would come off screens like a shooting guard.
“He called me before I signed the deal to make sure I was a good fit,” Persons said. “Honestly I think he’s going to let me do what I do and I think that’s when I play my best, when I have the most freedom.
“I’m going to be the primary point guard. Something I liked about it is he believes in having multiple ballhandlers on the floor and he’ll have me coming off screens and getting a look. I can do both things, I can score at a high level and get people involved at a high level and that’s what I want to continue on is being a floor leader out there.”
Würzburg’s plan fits with Persons’ emphasis this past spring and summer. He’s worked with strength and conditioning coach Justin Ochoa of PACE Fitness Academy, and Taylor Wayer of Competitive Greatness in Indianapolis to sharpen his body and game.
“I’ve never worked as hard as I have this summer, I really took it to the next level,” Persons said. “I’m really going to jump in and be my normal self and lead the team and be passionate. I think the fans will love that about me.
“I really worked on my 3-point shot, extending my range. Honestly I think going to the rim, I’ve had that for years. I got a really good strength coach [Ochoa], got my body right and in shape and healthy for the season. I really thank those two guys [Ochoa and Wayer] a lot.
“I see the that progression in my game and my life and everything. It’s been a really good summer for me.”
Persons’ biggest impact with Leiden came in the team’s European tournament play last season, where he averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists. That season with Leiden turned into a good springboard for his professional career.
“I’m so blessed to go to Leiden and be in that situation,” Persons said. “I had a great experience there my first year. That’s what it’s about is showcasing what you can do and move up each year. Maybe in two or three years I can be back here playing. That’s my goal.”
Right now he’s excited about heading to Würzburg, a city in south-central Germany, in the state of Bavaria.
“I would say [my excitement] is a 10 out of 10 honestly,” Persons said. “I’m so ready to go, but I’m glad [the process] is over, I’ve got my destination, I’ve got a month to get right mentally and physically and see my family before I leave. As soon as I get there it’s time to work.”
